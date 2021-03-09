Tammy Beaumont News
Ashwin, Beaumont win Player of the Month awards
India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (men's) and England batsman Tammy Beaumont (women's) have been named ICC players of the month (February).[caption id="attachment_160772" align
Mayers, Ashwin nominated for February awards
Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Joe Root (England) and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) have been nominated for men's ICC Player of the Month awards for February.[caption id="attachment_1590
Kohli named World's best cricketer
Indian captain Virat Kohli, the leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is since the inception of last year, has been crowned the world's best cricketer of the year 2018. Smriti Mandhana