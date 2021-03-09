
Tammy Beaumont News
thumb

Ashwin, Beaumont win Player of the Month awards

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (men's) and England batsman Tammy Beaumont (women's) have been named ICC players of the month (February).[caption id="attachment_160772" align

thumb

Mayers, Ashwin nominated for February awards

Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Joe Root (England) and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) have been nominated for men's ICC Player of the Month awards for February.[caption id="attachment_1590

thumb

Kohli named World's best cricketer

Indian captain Virat Kohli, the leading run scorer in ODIs and T20Is since the inception of last year, has been crowned the world's best cricketer of the year 2018. Smriti Mandhana

