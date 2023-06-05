T20 Blast News
Shaheen Afridi dismisses Jos Buttler with an unplayable yorker in T20 Blast
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler in the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The delivery was so good that Jos Buttler could no
Birmingham Bears to be named Birmingham Polar Bears for T20 Blast 2023
To further our passion for the UK's most sustainable cricket stadium and to be a pioneer and pioneer in sustainability in British sport, we are changing our Vitality Blast name fro
Hasan Ali joins Warwickshire for County Season and T20 Blast
Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali has expressed excitement as he is set to join Warwickshire Cricket Club to take part in the upcoming County Championship 2023.Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali wi
Keshav Maharaj signs Middlesex for County Championship and T20 Blast
Middlesex have signed Keshav Maharaj for the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Monday (27 February). Maharaj will be Middlesex's second signing overseasalongside joining countryma
Babar Azam selected as Best player for Somerset in T20 Blast history
In the run-up to T20 Blast 2022, all 18 county clubs conducted fan polls to determine their team's top player in the national T20 competition and Pakistan captain Babar Azam was vo
Muhammad Rizwan puts a new record in England's T20 blast on debut
Mohammad Rizwan became the highest scoring Pakistani batter on debut in T20 Blast history when he hit 81 runs from 60 balls against Glamorgan.Previously the record was held by flam
Kent sign Mohammad Amir for T20 blast
English county cricket side Kent have signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country."Kent
Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not
ECB prioritises The Hundred, T20 Blast
While the cricket season all over the world is most likely to curtailed with even a possibility of going through the summer without even a ball bowled amid the novel coronavirus pa
Mohammad Hafeez clears bowling action test again
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has got permission to bowl again. The spinner was last banned for illegal bowling in the domestic tournament of England ‘T20 Blast’. Hafeez pla
Alex Hales to make a comeback in England national team?
England’s newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood has talked about the possible return of England batsman Alex Hales and said that still Hales has a lot of opportunity to enter into
"I believe it's a great appointment" - Root on head coach Chris Silverwood
England captain Joe Root thinks that appointing Chris Silverwood as a head coach of England Cricket Team has been a perfect decision by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and al