Sylhet International Cricket Stadium News
thumb

ICC observer team in Mirpur to visit Women's T20 World Cup venues

There is a Women's T20 World Cup this year coming up. And Bangladesh is the host nation for this mega event. Prior to the gala event, ICC personnel have come to Bangladesh to visit

thumb

Sylhet wickets are better: Munim Shahriar

In the first match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (February 7), Fortune Barishal got a great victory of 32 runs against Comilla Victorians. With this victory, Shakib

thumb

BCB promise sporting wicket in Sylhet for pacers

The pace line up of Bangladesh team were the main heroes in the win against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. Immediately Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is thinking of making sporti

thumb

Bangladesh U-19 camp scheduled in Sylhet

A 31-member Bangladesh U-19 squad has been named for a two-week practice camp in Sylhet.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made an arrangement of hosting the U-19 team's practice i

thumb

Stats: Sylhet's debut ODI, Mash's 200th for Tigers

The Tigers have completed another ODI series victory as they hand Windies an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI to clinch series 2-1.[caption id="attachment_111075" align="alignc

thumb

Bangladesh-Zimbabwe face-off as Sylhet set for debut

Bangladesh's season of Tests begins on Saturday as they take on Zimbabwe in the first of the two Tests at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ প্রথম টেস্টে কয়

thumb

Mahmudullah unfazed by Zimbabwe, excited for Sylhet debut

Bangladesh's stand-in Test captain Mahmudullah Riyad is not disconcerted about any specific Zimbabwean player ahead of the first Test match which begins Saturday at picturesque Syl

