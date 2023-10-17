Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News
Ashutosh Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh to hit fastest fifty by an Indian
Ashutosh Sharma, who bats in themiddle of the order for Railways, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh's record for thequickest fifty by an Indian player.On Tuesday, October 17, Ashutoshacco
Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury
The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa
Sanju Samson ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is, uncapped Jitesh Sharma replaces him in squad
India wicket-keeper batter SanjuSamson has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series against Sri Lanka dueto a knee injury. Jitesh Sharma has been called to the team as his rep
Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin
Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f
New Azhar's wish-list includes playing World Cup in 2023
Playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring four hundreds in one Ranji Trophy season, owning a house, buying a Benz car and participating in the 2023 World Cup.These are th
Indian domestic cricketers not paid match fees for 2019-20 season
Sourav Ganguly assured the cricketers about salary after being elected as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former captain said the pay structure of
Watch: Yusuf Pathan takes an astonishing diving catch
Baroda all-rounder Yusuf Pathan took a wondrous catch with acrobatic dive against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Friday at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.
Shreyas Iyer smashes highest T20 score by an Indian player
Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer smashed the highest T20 score by an Indian player by scoring 147 off 55 balls in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.India's one of the lea