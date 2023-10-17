
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News
thumb

Ashutosh Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh to hit fastest fifty by an Indian

Ashutosh Sharma, who bats in themiddle of the order for Railways, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh's record for thequickest fifty by an Indian player.On Tuesday, October 17, Ashutoshacco

thumb

Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury

The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa

thumb

Sanju Samson ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is, uncapped Jitesh Sharma replaces him in squad

India wicket-keeper batter SanjuSamson has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series against Sri Lanka dueto a knee injury. Jitesh Sharma has been called to the team as his rep

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin

Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f

thumb

New Azhar's wish-list includes playing World Cup in 2023

Playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring four hundreds in one Ranji Trophy season, owning a house, buying a Benz car and participating in the 2023 World Cup.These are th

thumb

Indian domestic cricketers not paid match fees for 2019-20 season

Sourav Ganguly assured the cricketers about salary after being elected as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former captain said the pay structure of

thumb

Watch: Yusuf Pathan takes an astonishing diving catch

Baroda all-rounder Yusuf Pathan took a wondrous catch with acrobatic dive against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Friday at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.

thumb

Shreyas Iyer smashes highest T20 score by an Indian player

Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer smashed the highest T20 score by an Indian player by scoring 147 off 55 balls in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.India's one of the lea

