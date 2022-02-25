Stats News
Liton quickest to 5 ODI hundreds for Bangladesh
While his consistency has been a matter of question throughout his career, Liton Das is more consistent than any Bangladeshi batter when it's about scoring ODI hundreds.Liton Das'
A century of wickets for Shakib at ZACS
Shakib Al Hasan has his second ground where he has taken 100 or more wickets across all international formats - Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium joining 'home of cricket'
List of double hat-tricks in men's T20Is
By Jasia ZamanIn the last T20I of five-match series between West Indies vs England, Jason Holder made history with double hat-trick. His magical spell helped West Indies win the de
Shakib completes 400 T20 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan has become the fifth, and the first from Bangladesh, to complete 400 T20 wickets during the BPL 2022 match against Minister Dhaka for Fortune Barishal.Shakib now ha
Stats: Bangladesh first Asian team to beat NZ in NZ since 2011
Before this, Bangladesh have never managed a win or a Test draw in the previous 32 matches against New Zealand in New Zealand.Bangladesh came close to beating New Zealand in the se
Shakib quickest to 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests
Yet another record goes to Shakib Al Hasan's name as the Bangladesh all-rounder reaches 4000 Test runs, taking the fewest matches (59) to complete all-round double of 4000 runs and
The record that only belongs to Bangladesh
Bangladesh have become the first team in men's T20Is to bowl oppositions below 70 runs in two consecutive matches.The Tigers rattled New Zealand for their joint-lowest total 60 in
Mithali Raj now leading run-scorer in women's internationals
India legend Mithali Raji has surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.As opposed to Edwards's tally of 10,273 r
150 int'l wins for Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first man from his country to be part of 150 victories in international cricket.The 150th win came on Tuesday's second ODI agains
Shakib completes 1000 wickets in ICC-recognised cricket
Shakib Al Hasan has become the second man from Bangladesh to pick up 1000 wickets across first-class cricket, List A matches and T20s.Shakib achieved the remarkable feat on the fir
Stats: Mominul no longer the holder of 'home bully' record
Batters Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto have ensured yet another day go Bangladesh's way.[caption id="attachment_163807" align="aligncenter" width="785"] Mominul and Shanto
Mominul ton sets up new Bangladeshi record
Mominul Haque, who has brought his 10th Test ton during the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram, becomes the most prolific century-maker for Bangladesh in this format.[cap