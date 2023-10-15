Star Sports News
Star Sports releases World Cup video mocking Bangladesh team
India has been dominating theWorld Cup, winning match after match. Additionally, this adds to Star Sports'bottom line. The World Cup's official broadcasters aired a commercial cent
Star Sports unveils new promo for WTC Final
The cricket fans are curiously waiting to witness the ultimate Test challenge between Team India and Australia as both teams will lock horns with each other in the ICC World Test C
IPL 2022: Star Sports names the best pick of the mega auction
The mega auction of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has just panned away in Bengaluru for two days. The eight existing teams and the two newly added teams Lucknow Sup
Star Sports launches official anthem for IPL 2021
The Indian Premier League is the most-watched T20 league in the world without the shadow of any doubt. So far, 13 seasons have been done and dusted. Out of that, Mumbai Indians lif
Dhoni's monk avatar goes viral on social media
Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's new monk avatar photo and clippings are going viral among fans on social media.Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni
IPL 2020: Star Sports set to charge INR 10 lakhs for 10-second ad
Cricket has become popular with the times. At the same time, commercial utility has increased. Cricket has changed dramatically, especially since the advent of the franchise-based
Dhoni best captain of India, believes Raina
India left-hand batsman Suresh Raina insists that MS Dhoni is the best captain India have ever had, and added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings are
"They ought to be fair to all teams" - PCB chief Mani on 'Mauka Mauka' ad
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani thinks that International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into the Star Sports’ advertisement following the attackable ad which t
Fans react to Pakistani World Cup ad which insults IAF Pilot Abhinandan
A Pakistani TV channel revealed a promotional advertisement in reply of the Star Sports’ ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement in front of the India and Pakistan clash in ICC Men’s Cricket W
Star Sports unhappy with BCCI's decision to rest Virat Kohli
The Asia Cup has already started and the official broadcasters of the tournament in the Indian sub-continent, Star India has stated their unhappiness on the Board of Control for Cr
BCCI slams Star's claim on Kohli's absence
Board of Control for Cricket in India has made a harsh reply on Star network's complaint in Asian Cricket Council regarding Virat Kohli's absence in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament
Star Sports picks Mahmudullah in CT17's best team
Mahmudullah Riyad has been picked by Star Sports for the best team of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He is the only Bangladeshi to be picked in the team. There was no place for Tamim I