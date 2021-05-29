St Lucia Zouks News
Morris, Amir get CPL gigs
30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut
Watch: Cornwall takes a stunning diving catch
West Indies player Rahkeem Cornwall took an amazing diving catch in the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is currently und
Gayle to miss CPL 2020
Caribbean star cricketer Chris Gayle is called the peddler of T20 cricket. He plays franchise T20 leagues around almost all the countries of the world. In the shortest version of c
CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks rope in Chris Gayle from Jamaica Tallawahs
West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle will play for the St Lucia Zouks in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPl). Former franchise Jamaica Tallawahs did not want
KXIP owners buy CPL franchise
The owners of Kings XI Punjab, a franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have bought the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Lucia Zouks.KPH Dream Cricket Private Limi
Shakib shines again as Barbados Tridents qualify for the playoffs
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again shows his clinical all-round performance in his second match with Barbados Tridents against St Lucia Zouks on Sunday in the seventh sea
Liton's CPL journey begins with a defeat
Bangladesh young wicket-keeper batsman Liton kumar Das has appeared in his first match of any foreign franchise based tournament that is in the Caribbean Premier League representin