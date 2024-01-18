Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2024 News
Sri Lanka win T20I series defeating Zimbabwe comfortably by 9 wickets
After a tense first two matches,the series-deciding third T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was a one-sidedaffair. And Sri Lanka won the three-match series by 2-1 by winning the
Angelo Mathews criticizes former national team selectors
Veteran all-rounder AngeloMathews was once a regular face of the Sri Lankan team. With the passage oftime, he is not so regular in the team anymore. But after a long time, Mathewsp
No regrets on my brother missing a century, says Janith Liyanage's sister
The family of Janith Liyanage hasno regrets about missing him by 5 runs on Monday. Sri Lanka's 28-year-oldbatting all-rounder scored 95 runs against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, whi
Angelo Mathews in Sri Lanka's T20I squad after three years
After almost three years, SriLankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews is waiting to enter the field ininternational T20. He has been called up for the three-match T20I seriesagain
Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri
Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out
Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ