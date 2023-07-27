Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 News
Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal
Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n
Father's advice works for Abdullah Shafique to regain form
Cricket is in the blood ofAbdullah Shafique, who on Wednesday hit a double ton in the second and finalTest match against Sri Lanka at the SSC ground. His father Mohammad Shafiq Ahm
Sarfaraz ruled out of ongoing Test, Rizwan comes in as concussion substitute
For the first time in the historyof Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan will enter the field as a concussionreplacement cricketer. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor said thatSa
Pathum Nissanka released from Sri Lanka squad
Sri Lanka's top-order batterPathum Nissanka has been released from the present squad for the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan.According to the top sources inthe Sri Lanka Cricket
Two fielding coaches to assist Sri Lanka team before second Pakistan Test
The team management of thenational cricket team has decided to add one more fielding coach as supportstaff member before the second Test match against the visiting Pakistan team. A
Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p
Two former Pakistan captains to be in TV commentary box for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests
Two former Pakistani captains-Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail will be in the TV commentary box for the upcomingtwo-Tests bilateral series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. According to w
I am very excited to be making my Test comeback: Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi is looking forward to getting back into Test cricket. Shaheen has latelyclaimed that he truly likes red-ball cricket, and he is scheduled to
Dimuth Karunaratne a fitness doubt for Sri Lanka's first Test against Pakistan
Sri Lanka Test captain DimuthKarunaratne is doubtful for the opening Test against Pakistan owing to ahamstring injury. Over the following 48 hours in Colombo, he will be putthrough