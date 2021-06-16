Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2019 News
Home dominance, Brisk pacers, No.1 Test team : New Zealand's road to the WTC Final
New Zealand are gearing up for yet another final of an ICC tournament in recent times. It will be their back to back appearance in a final of an ICC tournament, after ICC Cricket W
Watch Lasith Malinga's 4 wickets in consecutive 4 deliveries
A Lasith Malinga masterclass yet again powered Sri Lanka to a 37-run victory against New Zealand in the third and the last T20I. [লাসিথ মালিঙ্গার ৪ বলে ৪ উইকেট দেখুন এখানে]With ser
Twitter goes wild after yet another Malinga masterclass
Lasith Malinga picked up four wickets in four balls to destroy New Zealand in the third and the last T20I.With series already under the bag for the visitors New Zealand, it was exp
Malinga powers Sri Lanka to consolation win
Hamish Rutherford called-up for third T20I
Hamish Rutherford has been called up for the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka. He will replace injured Martin Guptill.New Zealand have called batsman Hamish Rutherford to
New Zealand in crisis to ready a playing XI for last T20I
New Zealand might have already won the series, but they are in dilemma to ready a playing XI for the last and the final T20I due to injuries.With 2-0 already under the belt for the
"Be quick": Sri Lankan players briefed on finishing the match
Bipin DaniLasith Malinga's boys had been late by 6 minutes for completing the full quota of 20 overs in the stipulated time in the first T-20I against New Zealand on Sunday. This w
New Zealand seal series after tight chase
New Zealand have sealed the series against Sri Lanka after a short cameo from Mitchell Santer. They win the series 2-0 with one match still to go.Two matches, two tight chases and
Lasith Malinga becomes leading T20I wicket-taker
Sri Lankan ace paceman Lasith Malinga, on Sunday, has become the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 international cricket, surpassing former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi.The 3
New Zealand go 1-0 up after a thrilling contest
New Zealand won the first T20I against the hosts Sri Lanka courtesy of a firing knock from Ross Taylor and Collin de Grandhomme.The first T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was
Ferguson ruled out of the T20I series
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a fractured thumb.New Zealand's speedster Lockie Ferguson can not take part i
ICC Test Championship takes a gripping start
The latest big ICC tournament, ICC Test Championship is off to a good start with three series are being played at the moment.After a long wait the much-awaited treat for Test crick