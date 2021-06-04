Sri Lanka vs England 2021 News
England's 'Super Fan' leaves Sri Lanka after 14 months
England's 'Super Fan' Rob Lewis left Sri Lanka after spending 446 days in Sri Lanka as he got restricted to travel back home due to the pandemic situation.England had a short outin
He supposed to return from Sri Lanka but somehow went to India: Moeen's father
England batting all-rounder Moeen Ali who is going home after the second Test, which England lost by 317 runs in Chennai on the fourth day, will return to India to play the Limited
Sri Lanka chief selector resigns after whitewash to England
Ashantha De Mel, Sri Lanka's selection committee chairman, has resigned after the national side's 0-2 home series defeat against England. Citing personal reasons, Ashantha had earl
Thirimanne's attitude and effort awesome, says fielding coach
Five slip catches by Lahiru Thirimanne in England's first innings of the recently concluded second Test in Galle equaled the Test record. It was the 13th such instance, but Thirima
Let's see what happens against India: Sibley
England cricket team absolutely dominated Sri Lanka in Galle in both the Tests. The visitors won the first Test by 7 wickets and then won the second Test by 6 wickets to complete a
Watch: Bairstow sweeps Mendis over the ropes; red ball turns white as it fell down
England batsman Jonny Bairstow made the headlines for two different reasons during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. The right-handed batsman
Arthur favours three-match Test series
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur favours the Test series having minimum three Test matches.Answering to this reporter's question at the virtual media conference on Monday, he sai
Video: England cricketers acknowledge English super fan after series win
England cricketers showed their gratitude to their super fan Rob Lewis who stayed in Sri Lanka for more than 10 months to support the England team.England's short outing in Sri Lan
England complete series sweep with a comprehensive win
England completed yet another Test series win, by beating Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets and gained crucial WTC points.England's short outing in Sri Lanka has come to
Watch: "C'mon Chandi, throw your wicket away," Root asks and Chandimal gifts it
Sri Lankan stand-in skipper Dinesh Chandimal threw away his wicket after his counterpart asked for a wicket in the second innings.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading tow
Joe Root(ed) at Galle
Former England captain Geoff Boycott is pleased with Joe Root's splendid innings against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.The 30-year-old England captain Root surpassed
Root, Embuldeniya shine on a tight gripping day
England skipper Joe Root once again delivered an excellent captain's knock in the ongoing England tour of Sri Lanka.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards the concl