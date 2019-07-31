Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2019 News
Sri Lanka clean sweep Bangladesh
The hosts Sri Lanka showed no mercy in the third and the last ODI as they beat Bangladesh by a mammoth 122-run to complete the white-wash.The hosts put on a clinical performance wi
Preview: Under pressure Bangladesh seek salvage
Sri Lanka have found their feet post World Cup campaign while, the visitors Bangladesh face the other side of the coin. The Tigers might have seen the worst of recent times as thei
Knew Bangladesh would struggle without Shakib: Karunaratne
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne wants to clean sweep Bangladesh by winning the third and the last ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Bangladesh have struggled in all depar
Kusal Mendis accompanied Avishka to visit his father
Bipin DaniSri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando was accompanied by his teammate Kusal Mendis to the Nawaloka Hospital (owned by former SLC chairman Jayantha Dharmadasa), where his fat
Getting out bowled is not Tamim Iqbal's "weakness", says Nafees Iqbal
Bipin Dani Bowled (Law 32) is the most obvious method of dismissal in cricket. Not once, twice or thrice but it is six times in a row when Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal has been b
Fernando's father admitted to hospital straight from Premadasa
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Avishka Fernando played a match-winning knock of 82 in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh to seal the series.After failing to score big in the first ODI, Av
Sri Lanka blow away Bangladesh to clinch the series
A solid batting performance from Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the second ODI ensured their first bilateral series win after 44 months.Youngster Avishka Fernando hit a quick-fire
Malinga has a reason to remember his debut and farewell ODIs
By Bipin Dani Sri Lanka's retiring cricketer Lasith Malinga will remember his both debut and farewell ODIs for a reason. In both the matches, he "bowled" the opposing captains an
Bangladesh back to old habits
Playing their first international match after the World cup, Bangladesh went with three changes. All of them were forced. Mashrafe and Saifuddin couldn’t make this tour because of
You have to be a match-winner to survive in cricket: Malinga
Sri Lanka's fast bowler Lasith Malinga gave an emotional speech after a match-winning performance in his farewell game against Bangladesh.Not all end has a fairytale end, but for L
Twitter reacts as Malinga bids goodbye to ODI cricket
Lasith Malinga's heroic in his farewell game clinched a massive win of 91 runs against Bangladesh in the first ODI.Somethings just looks like are destined to happen and maybe it wa
Sri Lanka bat first in series opener
The first ODI since the World Cup 2019 is set to take stage as Bangladesh are taking on Sri Lanka in the first of the three ODIs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Hosts Sri lanka h