
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 News
thumb

Dushmantha Chameera's family happy with his performance in Afghanistan series

Since January 2013, only one pacebowler has taken a 5-wicket haul for Sri Lanka in ODIS at home. Lasith Malingatook 5/44 vs England at Dambulla in 2018. The 31-year-old right-arm f

thumb

No Rashid Khan in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh Test

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the Afghanistan squad for the one-off Test againstBangladesh. Star cricketer Rashid Khan, who missed the first two matches of there

thumb

Mental fatigue for Rashid Khan?

Even if Afghanistan's Rashid Khanis fit to play the 3rd and the series deciding ODI against Sri Lanka onWednesday, it will be like a mental fatigue for him, according to the cricke

thumb

Rashid Khan not fully fit, in doubt for final ODI

Rashid Khan was ruled out of thefirst two ODIs against Sri Lanka before the start of the series due to injury.Then Afghanistan were hopeful of getting him in the third match. But t

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne returns as Sri Lanka announce squad for Afghanistan series

Sri Lanka have announced the 16-membersquad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Opener DimuthKarunaratne has returned to the Sri Lankan ODI team after 2 years. Besi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.