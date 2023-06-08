
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sri Lanka players News
thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

The Rangana Herath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath (born 19 March 1978), known as Rangana Herath, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who has played all forms of the game for Sri Lan

thumb

The Jeffrey Vandersay Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jeffrey Vandersay was born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, Sri Lanka. He graduated from Wesley College, Colombo. He is a broken leg bowler with a small 5ft 7in stature.Jeffrey Dext

thumb

The Lahiru Kumara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Chandradasa Brahammana Ralalage Lahiru Sudesh Kumara, commonly known as Lahiru Kumara (born 13 February 1997) is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays in all three formats

thumb

The Lakshan Sandakan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paththamperuma Arachchige Don Lakshan Rangika Sandakan, commonly known as Lakshan Sandakan (born 10 June 1991) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for the national tea

thumb

The Milinda Siriwardana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana, commonly known as Milinda Siriwardana (born 4 December 1985) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for limited-over formats. He i

thumb

The Nuwan Kulasekara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kulasekara Mudiyanselage Dinesh Nuwan Kulasekara (born 22 July 1982) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Kulasekara was number one in the ODI bowlers rankings on March 11, 2009 and r

thumb

The Upul Chandana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Umagiliya Durage Upul Chandana (born 7 May 1972 in Galle), commonly known as Upul Chandana, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who played both Tests and ODIs. He was more

thumb

The Sanath Jayasuriya Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Sanath Teran Jayasuriya (born 30 June 1969) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain. He is credited with revolutionizing international one-day cricket in the mid-19

thumb

The Muttiah Muralitharan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Muttiah Muralitharan, born 17 April 1972, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Regarded as one of the best Test cricketers the game has ever seen, he was a right-arm off-break bowler.

thumb

The Chaminda Vaas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas (born 27 January 1974) is a former Sri Lankan international cricketer who has played all forms of the game and a former OD

thumb

The Russel Arnold Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Russel Premakumaran Arnold (Born of October 25, 1973), or Russel Arnold, is a former Sri Lankan Cricketer of Tamil descent, who played all the forms of the game. He played as a fin

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.