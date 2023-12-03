
Squads News
India tour of South Africa 2023: Squads, Schedule every thing you need to know

India will tour South Africa for a three-format series in December and January. While a three-match T20I series will begin, followed by a three-match ODI series and finally a two-m

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2023-24 Squads, schedule , Fixtures all you need to know

The National T20 Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on November 24 and last until December 10. 18 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held at four venues in Karachi.T

India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know

Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India

LPL 2023 Squads, Fixtures, Schedules all you need to know

The Lanka Premier League 2023 is expected to return for its fourth edition from July 30th to August 20th. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching five teams compete in thr

Pakistan Women's announces 15-member squads for Asian Games

Left spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batsman Shawaal Zulfiqar made their first call-up to Pakistan's senior team for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.P

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Released: Dates, Venue & Squads

The schedule for the 2023 Asian Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is set. The tournament runs from August 30th to September 17th.Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Co

ZIM Afro T10: Five teams of squads of tournament get confirmed

The highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 is less than three weeks away and the five squads for the tournament are in place. From July 20th some of the best white ball cricketers will co

Schedule announced for Pakistan Test tour of Sri Lanka

Pakistan are scheduled to travel through Sri Lanka for two Test matches in July and the schedule for that was announced on June 20, 2023.The proposed schedule of the two-game Test

ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule, Squads, All you need to know

Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July 2023.The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023: Squads, Schedule and All you need to know

The Afghan men's team travels through Sri Lanka to take part in a three-game ODI series starting June 2. The third and final ODI will be played on June 7, 2023.The Afghanistan Tour

Legends League Cricket 2023, Squads Schedule, Fixtures all you need to know

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) with many top cricketers will be in action at the third edition in Qatar from March 10, 2023.The next edition of Legends League Cricket begins on M

PCB unveil squads for women's exhibition matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the details of the three Women's League exhibition matches to be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

