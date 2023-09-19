Squad News
Pakistan will make two changes in World Cup squad
The National Selection Committee is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled to begin this week on October 5 in India.Not long ago, Shadab Khan was
Naveen, Omarzai return as Afghanistan announce squad for ODI World Cup
Afghanistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup on Wednesday (September 13). Fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai have returned to the OD
Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the
Stephen Doheny named in Ireland's white ball squad for Zimbabwe tour
Capless batsman Stephen Doheny has been named in Ireland's ODI and T20I squad for the tour of Zimbabwe which is due to take place in January 2023. Doheny was part of Ireland's squa
Liam Livingstone include to England's injury concerns at T20 World Cup
Liam Livingstone has joined an already significant list of England's fitness concerns ahead of October's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia after he was ruled out of the rest of the h
Pakistan announce Asia Cup 2022 squad
Pakistan made the big decision to drop pacesetter Hasan Ali from the 2022 Asian Cup squad, choosing the young, lurid Naseem Shah in his place, while the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi
India announced 15 players ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has selected the squad for the three-game ODI series to be played in Harare against Zimbabwe.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC
West Indies announce name of 16 man squad for T20Is against India and New Zealand
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior selection body on Thursday (July 28) announced a 16-man squad for the five-game T20I series against India and the subsequent three-game T20I se
England vs South Africa 2022 T20I Series Squad list, Schedule, Venues and Everything You Need to Know
England will be itching to win their first series of white balls under Jos Buttler in the upcoming T20I series against the Proteas.England's hopes of a first series triumph under n
Ireland announce 14-man squad for India T20I series
Ireland called up the duo of top batter Stephen Doheny and fast right-arm bowler Conor Olphert as they named a 14-man squad for their two-game T20I series against India.The squad n