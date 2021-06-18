Spot-fixing News
Chandila approaches court to get his ban lifted
Reduction and revocation of the suspension from life-ban to seven years of S. Sreesanth and Ankit Chavan by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prompted Ajit Chand
I was not involved in any match-fixing, spot-fixing: Streak
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak had been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code two we
Sreesanth to return in competitive cricket with President’s Cup T20
Indian pacer S. Sreesanth is all ready to return in cricket again with President’s T20 Cup- a tournament organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).Sreesanth was involved in
Sreesanth gets early relief
Indian pacer S. Sreesanth is considering his seven-year old ban ended on Tuesday, the 1st September, i.e. 13 days prior to the scheduled date. India's one-time key fast bowler, Sr
Australian expert offers to assist Lankan police to investigate 2011 WC final
Steve van Aperen, an Australian Polygraph Examiner is willing to assist the Sri Lankan police to investigate the allegations of 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka.[ca
I have been in lockdown for the last six and a half years: Sreesanth
People are spending time in lockdown at this time in coronavirus. Even if you want to, you can't go out without an urgent need. In just a few months, many have become restless. But
ICC bans blacklisted bookie Deepak Agarwal for two years
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Deepak Agarwal, a blacklisted bookie from India from all cricket for two years, with a half year of that suspended, after he ackn
'The spot-fixers should be hanged': Javed Miandad
Former Pakistan captain and one of the best batsmen in the country's history, Javed Miandad, feels that those cricketers involved in match fixing should be hanged.He also felt that
Wasim accuses three bowlers of ball-tampering
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Thursday (February 20) has informed that he had raised the issue of ball-tampering in the pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahana
Pakistan welcomed back players who sold the country, alleges Kaneria
The Danish Kaneria controversy has been hit with a fresh blow by the person of contention himself, as Kaneria uploaded a video on YouTube to take things to an unprecedented height.
Spot-fixing allegations made against England, Australia
Spot-fixing allegations have been made against Australia and England in two Test matches in India in 2016 and 2017 after Al Jazeera reported pitch-fixing allegations against Galle