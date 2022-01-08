South Zone News
Independence Cup kicks off tomorrow; Shakib, Fizz to play
The Independence Cup 2021-22, a List A tournament, will kick off in Sylhet on January 9 with some national stars taking part.Sylhet International Cricket Ground and its academy gro
Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton
Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu
Mithun hits double ton in Central Zone's epic fightback
Not many days one would see a team taking a lead from 16/4 after conceding 387 runs with the ball.Mohammad Mithun scored his maiden 200 in first-class cricketThat was possible by t
Zakir, Mithun hundreds headline BCL final
South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Mo
Central Zone, South Zone make winning starts at BCL
Walton Central Zone and defending champions BCB South Zone have claimed comfortable victories to being Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 season. Mohammad Mithun a
BCL: Soumya tons up for Central Zone on batters' day
The third day of the first round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 matches has been dominated by the batters, with some scoring runs at a speedy rate across Chattogram and
Mithun, Mizanur score big hundreds in BCL opener
The ninth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has kicked off on December 12 with East Zone vs South Zone clash in Rajshahi and Central Zone vs North Zone in Chattogram.Islami Bank East
South Zone clinch hat-trick BCL title
South Zone have strengthened their legacy in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) as they completed a hat-trick of titles by winning their fifth championship in eight editions by de
Mahmudullah stays in circle of failure in BCL final
Though Mahmudullah Riyad has been kept out of Bangladesh's Test squad against Zimbabwe to take rest, he is playing in the final match of the 8th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). Ho
South Zone bag fourth BCL title
Prime Bank South Zone have sealed nine-wicket victory against BCB North Zone in the final round to clinch their fourth Bangladesh Cricket League title.[caption id="attachment_11182