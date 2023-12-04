South AFrica women vs Bangladesh women 2023 News
Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa
Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-
BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will
Bangladesh women's team to tour South Africa in December
South Africa has announced theschedule for matches against the women's teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.They will play host to these two nations during the 2023-24 season.After th