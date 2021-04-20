South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 News
Zimbabwe cannot allow Pakistan to take control, says Mawoyo
Former Zimbabwe Test opener Tino Mawoyo has said that Zimbabwe will have to be ‘flawless’ in all three departments to play good against Pakistan in the upcoming series which is sch
Magala reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth T20I against Pakista
I take a massive amount of responsibility: Boucher after series loss
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has taken all the responsibility for his side’s loss against Pakistan at home. They have lost both ODI and T20I series, winning just 2 matches
Pakistan reach Zimbabwe to play T20I and Test series
Pakistan national cricket team have reached Zimbabwe on Sunday (April 18) to play three-match T20I series and two-match Test series. Harare Sports Club will host all the matches.Th
Haider has to mature soon: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar thinks that young Haider Ali should learn to read the situations and show his maturity soon otherwise his place in the national team will be
Nawaz holds nerve in tense final to get Pakistan 3-1 series win
Pakistan have held their nerve to beat South Africa by 3 wickets in a tense series finale to clinch it 3-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 16).Batting first, t
I was waiting for such an innings for a long time: Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a record-breaking century against South Africa on Wednesday to chase the target of 204 runs with ease in Centurion. Pakistan won the match by 9 w
Sensational Azam makes light work of South Africa
Babar Azam's 49-ball century has helped Pakistan make light work of the hosts South Africa in the third T20I and take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.Chasing a 20
Babar Azam dethrones Kohli as No.1 ODI batsman
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has displaced his counterpart from the Indian border, Virat Kohli, to become the new No.1 ranked batsman in ICC ODI rankings.[caption id="attachment_163
All-round Linde leads Proteas to level series
Hosts South Africa have levelled the four-match T20 series against Pakistan at 1-1 by picking up a convincing six-wicket win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday (April 12),
ICC fines South Africa again for slow over-rate
International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed South Africa a fine again after ODI series for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I of four-match series i
Bavuma ruled out of T20I series
South Africa white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the four-match T20I series against Pakistan.[caption id="attachment_162682" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Sout