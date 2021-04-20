
  • South Africa vs Pakistan 2021
South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 News
thumb

Zimbabwe cannot allow Pakistan to take control, says Mawoyo

Former Zimbabwe Test opener Tino Mawoyo has said that Zimbabwe will have to be ‘flawless’ in all three departments to play good against Pakistan in the upcoming series which is sch

thumb

Magala reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth T20I against Pakista

thumb

I take a massive amount of responsibility: Boucher after series loss

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has taken all the responsibility for his side’s loss against Pakistan at home. They have lost both ODI and T20I series, winning just 2 matches

thumb

Pakistan reach Zimbabwe to play T20I and Test series

Pakistan national cricket team have reached Zimbabwe on Sunday (April 18) to play three-match T20I series and two-match Test series. Harare Sports Club will host all the matches.Th

thumb

Haider has to mature soon: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar thinks that young Haider Ali should learn to read the situations and show his maturity soon otherwise his place in the national team will be

thumb

Nawaz holds nerve in tense final to get Pakistan 3-1 series win

Pakistan have held their nerve to beat South Africa by 3 wickets in a tense series finale to clinch it 3-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 16).Batting first, t

thumb

I was waiting for such an innings for a long time: Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a record-breaking century against South Africa on Wednesday to chase the target of 204 runs with ease in Centurion. Pakistan won the match by 9 w

thumb

Sensational Azam makes light work of South Africa

Babar Azam's 49-ball century has helped Pakistan make light work of the hosts South Africa in the third T20I and take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.Chasing a 20

thumb

Babar Azam dethrones Kohli as No.1 ODI batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has displaced his counterpart from the Indian border, Virat Kohli, to become the new No.1 ranked batsman in ICC ODI rankings.[caption id="attachment_163

thumb

All-round Linde leads Proteas to level series

Hosts South Africa have levelled the four-match T20 series against Pakistan at 1-1 by picking up a convincing six-wicket win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday (April 12),

thumb

ICC fines South Africa again for slow over-rate

International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed South Africa a fine again after ODI series for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first T20I of four-match series i

thumb

Bavuma ruled out of T20I series

South Africa white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the four-match T20I series against Pakistan.[caption id="attachment_162682" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Sout

