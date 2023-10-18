South Africa vs Netherlands News
Some records of South Africa-Netherlands match in ODI World Cup
Netherlands recorded a remarkabletriumph against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. The Proteas lost the gameafter being overwhelmed by the Dutch. As a result of the historic victo
Hopefully, few more wins: Scott Edwards after the win against South Africa
Netherlands registered amemorable win against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. In the match, theProteas were forced to bow down in front of the prowess of the Dutch. As aresult o
We definitely won't be taking them lightly: Bavuma before Netherlands game
South Africa and Netherlands willface each other in Dharamsala on Tuesday in the ODI World Cup group-stage match.Last year, the Dutch shocked thecricket world beating South Africa