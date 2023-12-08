
South Africa Pacer News
Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India

The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo

Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team as bowling coach for Sri Lanka Tests

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national team as bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.The Pakistan Cricket Board (

Anrich Nortje ruled out of the second Test against West Indies

South Africa suffered a major setback ahead of Wanderers' second friendly against the West Indies when bowler Anrich Nortje was out with an injury.South Africa suffered a major blo

Morne Morkel will join New Zealand women's coaching staff for T20 World Cup

New Zealand have signed former Proteas pacer Morne Morkel to be part of the backroom staff during the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on February 10.For

Suryakumar Yadav's shots are on a different level: Anrich Nortje

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has praised Indian star batter Suryakumar Yadav, saying his shots are at a different level and hoping the batter will maintain his form leading in

