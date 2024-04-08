Sophie Molineux News
Australian women's team's central contract list for upcoming 2024-2025 season released
The Cricket Australia (CA) has released the squad of central contract list for the upcoming 2024-2025 cricketing season, which features a T20 World Cup, an ODI series against India
"It is disappointing that we lost the game. If the team had won, the personal achievement would have felt much better" - Fariha Trisna
Fariha Trisna made a history in the second T20I against Australia women on Tuesday (2nd April). She had Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in her final over to complete
Georgia Wareham shines with the bat as Australia women clinch the series with one match to go
Australia women beat Bangladesh women by 58 runs to secure the T20I series with one match to spare. Georgia Wareham's brilliant 57 off 30 balls and 6 wicket haul from a combined So
Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux star in Australia's dominating series win victory over Bangladesh women
Australia women have defeated Bangladesh women by 6 wickets on Sunday (24th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-0, with one match still to go. S
Royal Challengers Bangalore women thump Delhi Capitals women to clinch maiden WPL title
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women crashed Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch their maiden WPL title on Sunday(17th March) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Three - fer from
Smriti Mandhana's big daddy hundred on Australian soil
On the opening day of thefour-day D/N pink ball Test against Australia, India's Smriti Mandhana wasunbeaten on 80 runs. Any player would have a sleepless night with anxiety onscori
Bangladesh's Murshida in top 20 women cricketers of this decade
ESPNcricinfo, a popular sports news website exclusively for the game of cricket, has revealed a list of the 20 best women cricketers for the 2020s who will rule this decade. Murshi
Another Australian cricketer takes break due to poor mental health
All-rounder Sophie Molineux, who belongs to Australia's women's team, has become the latest cricketer from the country to take a break from the game on ground of poor mental health