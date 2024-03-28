Sophie Devine News
Sophie Devine ruled out of fifth T20I against England
New Zealand's captain, SophieDevine, will not be able to play in the fifth and final T20I against Englandbecause she hurt her quad while batting in the fourth T20I on Wednesday.An
Kerr, Tahuhu power New Zealand to T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh
New Zealand Women beat BangladeshWomen by 63 runs in the third and final T20I and completed the clean sweep onWednesday (December 7) in Queenstown. Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are t
Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs
Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow
Sophie Devine achieves unique record of Shakib Al Hasan
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan holds the most records amongBangladeshi cricketers. He has taken himself out of touch among all-rounders.He has many records and achievements, whic
'Talent will be lost if the ball and pitch dimensions are changed'
India's former Test cricketer Diana Edulji is not in favor of use of a smaller and lighter ball for the women's cricket.Sophie Devine, the captain of the New Zealand team has recom
New Zealand's Sophie Devine breaks unique T20I world record
New Zealand’s skipper Sophie Devine entered into the T20I record books during her brilliant knock of hundred against South Africa at the Wellington Basin Reserve on Monday. She bec