South Africa pace duo Nortje, Magala ruled out of World Cup
South Africa have been hit with abig blow ahead of the ODI World Cup as the star pacer Anrich Nortje is ruledout of the ICC tournament. Another pacer, Sisanda Magala faces the same
Nortje and Magala unsure for World Cup to undergo a fitness test this week
The availability of South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will be determined following a fitness test this week.Anrich
Sisanda Magala ruled out of IPL 2023 for at least two weeks
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another major blow in the form of Pacer Sisanda Magala's injury, head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed.Sisanda Magala will miss at least
Markram's maiden ODI hundred powers South Africa to clean sweep Netherlands
South Africa thumped Netherlands for a clean sweep as they won the last ODI by a huge margin of 146 runs and kept their hope alive for a direct qualification in the forthcoming Wor
Bavuma's unbeaten 90 steers South Africa home
Three-fers from Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi set up Proteas win in the first encounter against the dutches in Benoni. The duo picked up six wickets among them to restrict Net
CSK sign Magala as a replacement for injured Jamieson in IPL 2023
One of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings took a significant step to improve their bowling attack by hiring the services of fast bowl
South Africa name squad for England series, Sisanda Magala returns
South Africa have included pacerSisanda Magala in the 16-member ODI squad for the England series at home laterthis month. Magala returns to the squad after a year.Magala is tied fo
Magala reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth T20I against Pakista