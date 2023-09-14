Sir Richard Hadlee News
Trent Boult becomes the first Kiwi to pick 6 fifers in ODI Cricket
Boult becomes the first and only pacer from New Zealand to have 6 five fifers in ODI Cricket. He reached that feat on Wednesday (13th September) against England at the Oval, London
Hadlee: Shakib, Jadeja worthy but Stokes stands out
New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee has picked England's World Cup winner Ben Stokes as the best all-rounder of current time.Hadlee spoke to Times of India in an interview where
Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the fourth time in six years on Tuesday (April 13).The honour comes following the Kiwi captain
Seven cricketers including Ian Smith awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper and current commentator Ian Smith has been awarded by the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) for his outstanding contribution to cricket. He has been a
Sir Richard Hadlee proposes cricket ball with enlarged seam
Sir Richard Hadlee has proposed an enlarged seamed cricket balls to have more advantage to the bowlers. Cricket ball manufactures will face the biggest challenge now, he believes.S
Sachin picks best five best all-rounders he has played with or against
Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday came amid a stalemate caused by the coronavirus. Considering the situation, one of the best batsmen of all time, did not celebrate his
I hate to see that T20 cricket will run the world: Sir Richard Hadlee
Sir Richard Hadlee was once the record holder of the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He’s considered as one of the best all-rounders of all time. He also expresses his concer
Tim Southee breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Test batting record!
Tim Southee achieved dual milestones in the second Test against Sri Lanka; the first one is fairly fitting for a fast bowler, but the second record would undoubtedly surprise many.
Sir Hadlee attacked by bowel cancer
New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. A New Zealand Cricket statement confirmed the news on behalf his wife Lady Dianne Hadlee.[caption id="at
Shakib elite listed with Hadlee
Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan composed yet another record beside his name; a record that can be appellate as a ‘special one to specialize an occasion.’ In the 50th Test match of
Ashwin takes down Hadlee's record
India's Ravichandran Ashwin has become an owner of an all-round record in Tests. On day two of SSC Test against Sri Lanka, he broke New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee's record.A