The Simon Katich Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Simon Matthew Katich (born 21 August 1975) is an Australian cricket coach and former cricketer. He was captain of New South Wales and also of Derbyshire County Cricket Club until t
Katich resigns as IPL coach due to dissatisfaction
Simon Katich has resigned as the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian coach has left Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was to be the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hydera
Hasaranga, Chameera, Singapore's David join RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced inclusions of Singapore batter Tim David and two Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for the remainder of IPL 2021.The
IPL 2020: Players to watch out for RCB according to their coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has mentioned some of the young players of RCB to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).Katich also
KKR named David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Australian batsman David Hussey and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the chief mentor and as bowling coach respectively for the
"There's no doubt, for us Virat is captain" - RCB head coach Simon Katich
Royal Challengers Bangalores’s (RCB) newly appointed head coach and director of cricket operations Simon Katich and Mike Hesson insist that there will be no change in the captaincy
Physio Andrew parts way with KKR after 12 years
In the latest news, Kolkata Knight Riders will be missing a key member in their set-up as physiotherapist identified as Andrew Leipus has decided to part ways after spending 12 yea
Simon Katich first coach to be confirmed for 'The Hundred' contest
Former Australia star batsman Simon Katich has been named as the head coach of the Manchester-based team for the inaugural season of the brand news 'The Hundred' competition.Katich