Simon Harmer News
South Africa win the Johannesburg test by a thumping 284 run margin and clean sweep WI
A terrific day for South Africa as they didn't take an entire day to bundle up the WI batting lineup. They started the day having 347 runs lead with their skipper was standing tall
Bavuma's captain's knock snatches the match away from Windies
South Africa stuttered eariler in the day. They were 73 runs ahead of WI, but WI pacers inspiring spell put Proteas in pressure. They lost two wickets in the span of 8 runs which i
Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa
Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How
Maharaj, Khaka bag top honors at CSA awards
At the CSA's (Cricket SouthAfrica) virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khakawere being awarded the 2021-22 SA Men's and SA Women's Cricketer of the Year,
We are not very good at spin except for one or two cricketers: Mominul
In the Port Elizabeth Test, thebatsmen of Bangladesh surrendered miserably against two South African spinners- Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. But as a subcontinent team, Banglade
Maharaj rips Bangladesh apart to take series 2-0
A chaotic end to a dream tour of South Africa for Bangladesh. The Test team could not live up to expectations set by the ODI side. Mominul Haque's side have been rattled to a 332-r
Bangladesh all out for 53 as Maharaj picks up 7 wickets
On the last day in Durban, the batters of Bangladesh could not stand the spin of Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj alone took 7 wickets. Bangladesh lost by 220 runs in the first match of the
Bangladesh lack a bowler in their squad, says Philander
Bangladesh are playing in DurbanTest with three fast bowlers and one spinner. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled at oneend along with three fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed and Ebado
Harmer spins a web around Bangladesh after SA make 367
South Africa have the match in control at the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban.At stumps, Bangladesh trail by 269 runs with six wickets in hand after S
Simon Harmer returns to the South African Test side for the New Zealand tour
Simon Harmer has been called up to the South Africa Test squad after last playing for South Africa in India 2015. The off-spinner has found a spot in the 17-man squad for the two-T
Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard: Wisden editor
Team India captain Virat Kohli fell short of his standard to lose his place to Ben Stokes, according to Wisden editor, Lawrence Booth.Ben Stokes' splendid performance in the 2019 W
Three Australians among Wisden's top five cricketers of the year
India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli was selected as the leading cricketer in the last three editions of the bible, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. But he did not even make