
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Simon Harmer News
thumb

South Africa win the Johannesburg test by a thumping 284 run margin and clean sweep WI

A terrific day for South Africa as they didn't take an entire day to bundle up the WI batting lineup. They started the day having 347 runs lead with their skipper was standing tall

thumb

Bavuma's captain's knock snatches the match away from Windies

South Africa stuttered eariler in the day. They were 73 runs ahead of WI, but WI pacers inspiring spell put Proteas in pressure. They lost two wickets in the span of 8 runs which i

thumb

Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa

Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How

thumb

Maharaj, Khaka bag top honors at CSA awards

At the CSA's (Cricket SouthAfrica) virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khakawere being awarded the 2021-22 SA Men's and SA Women's Cricketer of the Year,

thumb

We are not very good at spin except for one or two cricketers: Mominul

In the Port Elizabeth Test, thebatsmen of Bangladesh surrendered miserably against two South African spinners- Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. But as a subcontinent team, Banglade

thumb

Maharaj rips Bangladesh apart to take series 2-0

A chaotic end to a dream tour of South Africa for Bangladesh. The Test team could not live up to expectations set by the ODI side. Mominul Haque's side have been rattled to a 332-r

thumb

Bangladesh all out for 53 as Maharaj picks up 7 wickets

On the last day in Durban, the batters of Bangladesh could not stand the spin of Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj alone took 7 wickets. Bangladesh lost by 220 runs in the first match of the

thumb

Bangladesh lack a bowler in their squad, says Philander

Bangladesh are playing in DurbanTest with three fast bowlers and one spinner. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled at oneend along with three fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed and Ebado

thumb

Harmer spins a web around Bangladesh after SA make 367

South Africa have the match in control at the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban.At stumps, Bangladesh trail by 269 runs with six wickets in hand after S

thumb

Simon Harmer returns to the South African Test side for the New Zealand tour

Simon Harmer has been called up to the South Africa Test squad after last playing for South Africa in India 2015. The off-spinner has found a spot in the 17-man squad for the two-T

thumb

Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard: Wisden editor

Team India captain Virat Kohli fell short of his standard to lose his place to Ben Stokes, according to Wisden editor, Lawrence Booth.Ben Stokes' splendid performance in the 2019 W

thumb

Three Australians among Wisden's top five cricketers of the year

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli was selected as the leading cricketer in the last three editions of the bible, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. But he did not even make

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.