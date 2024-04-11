Shreyas Gopal News
IPL 2024: Maxwell touches an embarrassing record against Mumbai Indians
Glenn Maxwell is having a rough patch for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of IPL. Today against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium he touched an embarrassing record
Sunil Gavaskar picks ideal playing XI for Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday to start with the 13th edition of the Indian premier League (IPL) in UAE. In the recent years, Rajasthan Royals
Watch: Shreyas Gopal takes a sensational hat-trick
The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the iconic moments and fans of the respective teams are having one heck of a perfect entertaining package.[cap
Narine,Lynn destroy Rajasthan by 8 wickets as Smith's 73* goes in vain
Kolkata Knight Riders won by a huge margin of 8 wickets against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.
Gopal enters in the elite list after picking Kohli, de Villiers last night
Shreyas Gopal featured in Rajasthan Royals' first win in IPL 2019 as they crushed a messy Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Gopal com
Watch: Pujara replies with a Six after Pandey sledges him
'Sledging Scenes' make the game a tad more interesting, even if you are Cheteshwar Pujara. There were several instances were cricketers replied to sledging with a six and this time