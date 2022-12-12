
Sharmin Akhter News
thumb

Jess, Bates, Green star in another New Zealand's dominating win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh women's team havestarted the three-match ODI series against New Zealand women’s team with a bigdefeat of 8 wickets on Sunday (December 11) in Wellington.Jess KerrBanglad

thumb

New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women

New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors

thumb

Jahanara Alam back in Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in nextmonth. Star pacer Jahanara Alam has returned to the squad after recoveri

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

Sharmin hundred sets up huge win over USA

Sharmin Akhter struck the first-ever hundred by Bangladeshi batter in Women's ODIs as Bangladesh go one step closer to Super Sixes of the World Cup Qualifiers.Sharmin raises her ba

