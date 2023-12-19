Sharjah Warriors News
ILT20 bans Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 months
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been banned for 20 months for violating the terms of the International T20League (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The cricketer will not be a
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Moeen Ali appointed Captain of the Sharjah Warriors in ILT20
The International League T20 (ILT20) franchise Sharjah Warriors has named Moeen Ali as captain for the inaugural edition of the competition.The upcoming inaugural edition of the In
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the
In which franchise league Moeen will play for, CSA T20 or ILT20?
Just a few days ago, England starall-rounder Moeen Ali signed for the Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa'sfranchise league, CSA T20 League. This time he has been included in