Shannon Gabriel News
thumb

Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat

Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu

thumb

Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha

thumb

The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida

thumb

West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day

South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test

thumb

Bangladesh in danger of follow-on

Bangladesh have been suffering a lot in the first innings of the second Test. They’ve just managed to add 181 runs to the scoreboard losing 6 wickets till the lunch break on the th

thumb

Lower-order batsmen, bowlers keep WI on top

West Indies bowlers have struck early on day two after the lower-order batsmen put on a big total against Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test at Mirpur.West Indies m

thumb

West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an

thumb

Watch: Bravo drops an easy catch; Gabriel uses a swear word

West Indies are still searching for their maiden victory over New Zealand in the ongoing tour. The Caribbeans arrived in New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests. The three-ma

thumb

New Zealand register big win in Hamilton Test

New Zealand have showed their strength at their home ground again as they beat West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of two-match Test series in

thumb

Twitter reacts to awry Gabriel’s failed Shannon-ighans on first day

Some provers become prominent in case of sports world. One can be hero of the match by a fabulous performance in one match , he can become the subject matter of fun by a silly mist

thumb

West Indies captain Jason Holder reacts after West Indies' win over England

West Indies captain Jason Holder couldn't have hoped for a better performance from his boys as they put up a brave show against England in England. It is not that easy to dominate

thumb

Shannon Gabriel added for England Tests

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been added to the squad for the three-match Test series against England. He proved his fitness in the two warm-up matches at Old Traffor

