Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour
Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha
The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida
West Indies, South Africa on equal footing after opening day
South Africa have scored 218 runs losing 5 wickets in 82 overs on the first day of the second Test against the host West Indies in Gros Islet. The visitors lead the two-match Test
Bangladesh in danger of follow-on
Bangladesh have been suffering a lot in the first innings of the second Test. They’ve just managed to add 181 runs to the scoreboard losing 6 wickets till the lunch break on the th
Lower-order batsmen, bowlers keep WI on top
West Indies bowlers have struck early on day two after the lower-order batsmen put on a big total against Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test at Mirpur.West Indies m
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an
Watch: Bravo drops an easy catch; Gabriel uses a swear word
West Indies are still searching for their maiden victory over New Zealand in the ongoing tour. The Caribbeans arrived in New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests. The three-ma
New Zealand register big win in Hamilton Test
New Zealand have showed their strength at their home ground again as they beat West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of two-match Test series in
Twitter reacts to awry Gabriel’s failed Shannon-ighans on first day
Some provers become prominent in case of sports world. One can be hero of the match by a fabulous performance in one match , he can become the subject matter of fun by a silly mist
West Indies captain Jason Holder reacts after West Indies' win over England
West Indies captain Jason Holder couldn't have hoped for a better performance from his boys as they put up a brave show against England in England. It is not that easy to dominate
Shannon Gabriel added for England Tests
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been added to the squad for the three-match Test series against England. He proved his fitness in the two warm-up matches at Old Traffor