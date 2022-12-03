Shamarh Brooks News
Brathwaite keeps West Indies' hope alive on day four
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaitefought back for the hosts on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth after theycame to chase down a record 498 for victory. The Caribbeans st
Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three
Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta
West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad
Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West
Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss
After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe
King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title
Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe
Akeal, Brooks power West Indies to 5-wicket win against New Zealand
West Indies have beaten NewZealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (August17), which is their first ODI win in the last 10 matches, also the fi
Babar Azam overtake Virat Kohli to hit another ODI milestone
The all-format Pakistani captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the top runs scorer in ODI cricket as of the start of 2018.Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the t
WI vs NZ: Brooks, King Fifties take West Indies to a convincing victory
The West Indies team have won a T20 International game against a team after a long break of 8 years not a year or two. Yes, the Caribbean team won a T20I match against New Zealand
New Zealand begin T20I series with 13-run win against West Indies
New Zealand have beaten WestIndies by 13 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday(August 10) at Sabina Park. Two good innings from- Devon Conway and KaneWillia
Axar's heroics give India series victory against West Indies
West Indies have once again losta match by a small margin. After losing the first ODI to India by 3 runs, theCaribbean lost the second match of the series by 2 wickets. This time t
India grab 3-run victory in first ODI
West Indies could not score 200runs in any match in the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Butthis time it was the Caribbean who scored 305 runs against India. The
Pakistan register 10 consecutive ODI series wins against West Indies
Pakistan have registered anotherdominating win over West Indies and clinched the three-match ODI series withone match in hand. The hosts win the second match of the series by a big