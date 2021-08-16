
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shahidul Islam News
thumb

Mithun to be dropped from New Zealand series

New Zealand will visitBangladesh this month for the five-match T20I series which is scheduled tostart on September 1. Bangladesh selectors have already submitted their squadsto the

thumb

Mahmudullah's approaches towards players in winning matches for Khulna

Although Gemcon Khulna started the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament with a win, they lost two matches in a row. But they’re back in track with three straight wins. Team captain Mahmu

thumb

Shakib fails again but Khulna beat Barishal by 48 runs

Gemcon Khulna have beaten Fortune Barishal for the second time in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. They beat Barishal by 48 runs on Friday (December 4) at Sher-e-Bangla

thumb

Bowling effort puts Khulna back to winning ways

Gemcon Khulna have won their second match in four matches after a dominating 37-run win over Beximco Dhaka in match No.8 of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Shere Bangla National Cricket Sta

thumb

Ariful's heroic gives Khulna memorable win in Shakib's comeback match

Gemcon Khulna have picked up an incredible victory against Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets in the second match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday (November 24) at Sher-e-Bangla Nation

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.