Shahidul Islam News
Mithun to be dropped from New Zealand series
New Zealand will visitBangladesh this month for the five-match T20I series which is scheduled tostart on September 1. Bangladesh selectors have already submitted their squadsto the
Mahmudullah's approaches towards players in winning matches for Khulna
Although Gemcon Khulna started the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament with a win, they lost two matches in a row. But they’re back in track with three straight wins. Team captain Mahmu
Shakib fails again but Khulna beat Barishal by 48 runs
Gemcon Khulna have beaten Fortune Barishal for the second time in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. They beat Barishal by 48 runs on Friday (December 4) at Sher-e-Bangla
Bowling effort puts Khulna back to winning ways
Gemcon Khulna have won their second match in four matches after a dominating 37-run win over Beximco Dhaka in match No.8 of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Shere Bangla National Cricket Sta
Ariful's heroic gives Khulna memorable win in Shakib's comeback match
Gemcon Khulna have picked up an incredible victory against Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets in the second match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday (November 24) at Sher-e-Bangla Nation