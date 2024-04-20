Shahbaz Ahmed News
Travis Head onslaught thumps Delhi Capitals by 67 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of
Live: Bangladesh elect to bat first, both teams make changes in playing XI
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday (December 7).Bangla
Bangladesh look to seal ODI series against India with consecutive wins
Bangladesh will come down to the fieldagainst India on Wednesday (December 7) at Sher-e-Bangla National CricketStadium in Mirpur with an aim to win successive ODI series. Banglades
Jadeja, Dayal to miss Bangladesh series
India's experienced all-rounderRavindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour as he’s yet torecover from knee surgery. He did the surgery in September after the Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja set to miss Bangladesh tour
India's experienced all-rounderRavindra Jadeja is still not fully recovered from the injury. So, he’s set tomiss the upcoming Bangladesh series. However, several names are emerging
Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1
India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct
BCCI confirms Iyer, Shahbaz and Umesh added to the squad against South Africa
Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI confirmed on Monday that Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed will join the squad. The likes of Deepak
Shahbaz, Shreyas Iyer Set to include for T20I against South Africa
With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also eliminated from the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee will recall middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the South Afric
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
IPL 2020: Players to watch out for RCB according to their coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has mentioned some of the young players of RCB to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).Katich also