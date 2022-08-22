Scott Styris News
Asian commentators for Asia Cup
The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m
I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli: Styris on Kohli's inclusion in Zimbabwe series
Former New Zealand all-rounder ScottStyris thinks that if Virat Kohli scores a hundred against Zimbabwe in thelimited-overs series, it won’t change the present situation much. Indi
The Scott Styris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Scott Styris is an Australian-born former New Zealand cricketer who was born on 10 July 1975 in Brisbane. Playing the role of all-rounder on the team, Scott has played all three fo
Akhtar Group takes unique initiative for grassroot level cricketers
Akhtar Group, the owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers, has taken a unique initiative to bring cricketers from the grassroots level. The repute
Scott Styris predicts the IPL point table
Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Indian premier League (IPL) is not happening in its origin country and shifted to UAE. Due to change of venue and country cricket experts
Dhoni ruled Malinga in IPL: Scott Styris
Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris thinks Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith Malinga are two of the best Indian Premier League (IPL) fi
NZ vs Ind: Styris urges India to add Shubman Gill for second Test
A lot has happened ever since India whitewashed New Zealand in the truncated version of the game. Things literally turned upside down with India struggling to find momentum in the
Smriti is Kohli of women's cricket: Scott Styris
Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are arguably the two best Indian women cricketers as they have lived up to the reputation of being the most successful players for the team in recen
'Ishant doesn't get the respect he deserves'
Indian veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has caught everyone's eyes when he picked up three crucial wickets on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington to keep the visit
Styris names the best white-ball XI he has played against in his career
New Zealand's Scott Styris played in a cricketing era filled with many great cricketers. He has now picked the all-time XI of white-ball cricket he has played against in his career
Styris picks his India squad for T20 World Cup 2020
The forthcoming T20 World Cup tournament will go all guns blazing in October this year. India haven't won a single ICC trophy since 2013 Champions Trophy and Virat Kohli and his tr
New Zealand police issue a funny warning on Team India
New Zealand police have issued a funny warning to the New Zealand people regarding the Indian cricket team.India started their shirt tour to New Zealand on a winning note with a wi