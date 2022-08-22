
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Scott Styris News
thumb

Asian commentators for Asia Cup

The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m

thumb

I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli: Styris on Kohli's inclusion in Zimbabwe series

Former New Zealand all-rounder ScottStyris thinks that if Virat Kohli scores a hundred against Zimbabwe in thelimited-overs series, it won’t change the present situation much. Indi

thumb

The Scott Styris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Scott Styris is an Australian-born former New Zealand cricketer who was born on 10 July 1975 in Brisbane. Playing the role of all-rounder on the team, Scott has played all three fo

thumb

Akhtar Group takes unique initiative for grassroot level cricketers

Akhtar Group, the owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers, has taken a unique initiative to bring cricketers from the grassroots level. The repute

thumb

Scott Styris predicts the IPL point table

Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Indian premier League (IPL) is not happening in its origin country and shifted to UAE. Due to change of venue and country cricket experts

thumb

Dhoni ruled Malinga in IPL: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris thinks Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith Malinga are two of the best Indian Premier League (IPL) fi

thumb

NZ vs Ind: Styris urges India to add Shubman Gill for second Test

A lot has happened ever since India whitewashed New Zealand in the truncated version of the game. Things literally turned upside down with India struggling to find momentum in the

thumb

Smriti is Kohli of women's cricket: Scott Styris

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are arguably the two best Indian women cricketers as they have lived up to the reputation of being the most successful players for the team in recen

thumb

'Ishant doesn't get the respect he deserves'

Indian veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has caught everyone's eyes when he picked up three crucial wickets on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington to keep the visit

thumb

Styris names the best white-ball XI he has played against in his career

New Zealand's Scott Styris played in a cricketing era filled with many great cricketers. He has now picked the all-time XI of white-ball cricket he has played against in his career

thumb

Styris picks his India squad for T20 World Cup 2020

The forthcoming T20 World Cup tournament will go all guns blazing in October this year. India haven't won a single ICC trophy since 2013 Champions Trophy and Virat Kohli and his tr

thumb

New Zealand police issue a funny warning on Team India

New Zealand police have issued a funny warning to the New Zealand people regarding the Indian cricket team.India started their shirt tour to New Zealand on a winning note with a wi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.