Schedules News
Revised schedule announce for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled a revised schedule for the 15th edition of the U-19 Men's World Cup in 2024.The revised schedule for the 15th edition of
BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know
The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The
India tour of South Africa 2023: Squads, Schedule every thing you need to know
India will tour South Africa for a three-format series in December and January. While a three-match T20I series will begin, followed by a three-match ODI series and finally a two-m
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2023-24 Squads, schedule , Fixtures all you need to know
The National T20 Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on November 24 and last until December 10. 18 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held at four venues in Karachi.T
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
ICC announce schedule for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
The dates for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from January 13th to February 4th.The ICC U19 Men
PCB reveals schedule for 2023-24 domestic season
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for seven tournaments, including two under-19 tournaments in the upcoming 2023/24 men's national cricket season.The s
ICC announces schedule 2023 World Cup warm-up matches
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture list of the official warm-up matches of this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year
India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know
Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India
ICC T20 announces schedule for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports that surfaced Friday night, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the dates for the next T20 World Cup.The men's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to b
LPL 2023 Squads, Fixtures, Schedules all you need to know
The Lanka Premier League 2023 is expected to return for its fourth edition from July 30th to August 20th. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching five teams compete in thr
India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled
The BCCI is considering moving the key game of the tournament - India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad - from October 15 to 14, which could affect the overall schedule of the ODI World Cup