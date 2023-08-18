
Saurashtra News
thumb

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex in County Championship

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat hassigned with Sussex for his maiden season in the County Championship. There, hewill play with his India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.As Su

thumb

An emotional story about the latest IPL crorepati

Saurashtra's 22-year-old fast bowler Chetan Sakariya may have been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1.20cr to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, the family has

thumb

Day 5 of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors

The day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2020 final between Saurashtra and Bengal will be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears. Just like other sporting events, the Ranji Trophy

