Saqlain Mushtaq News
Multan Sultans name Saqlain Mushtaq as spin bowling coach and mentor
Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, the franchise announced on Saturday.Former Pakistan spin
Ian Bell, Saqlain Mushtaq in New Zealand coaching panel for Bangladesh tour
New Zealand is going to have severalcoaching staff in the upcoming overseas tour. The New Zealand Cricket Board'smove is mainly to bring new ideas into the team.The journey of the
Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years
On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O
Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour
Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto
Shadab Khan ties knot with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan tiesthe knot with the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer and current head coachSaqlain Mushtaq. He also asked for prayers from everyone.India op
PAK vs ENG: Saqlain Mushtaq discussion on Rawalpindi pitch condition
Pakistan vs. England, Test 1: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq praised the England batters for their aggressive approach on Day 1, but the former off-spinner said the Rawalpindi
Akhtar fears Pakistan's early elimination in T20 World Cup
Pakistan have lost the recently-concludedseven-match T20I series against England at home. Pakistan's middle-order is oneof the reasons behind the series defeat. That is why former
Forget 360, can they even play 180 degree? - Wasim Akram questions Pakistan's batting
Former Pakistan captain andlegendary cricketer Wasim Akram has questioned the skill of Pakistan's batters.The former left-arm pacer doubts whether they can play shots all over the
Pakistan might get knocked out in the first round: Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan became the runner-up inthe recently concluded Asia Cup. While the team have been praised for its goodperformance throughout the tournament, the cricketers are also critici
Saqlain Mushtaq optimistic to complete hat-trick of Asia Cup wins
Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is optimistic about continuing their Asia Cup triumph as the men in green prepare for Afghanistan.Pakistan's Super 4 campaign at the ACC T20 Asi
Starc breaks 23-year-old record to become fastest to take 200 wickets in ODIs
Australia lost an ODI match toZimbabwe after eight years on Saturday (September 3). However, in this match,star pacer Mitchell Starc set the record for the fastest 200-wicket haul
I didn’t know about him: Shoaib Akhtar on Sachin Tendulkar
Former Pakistan pacer ShoaibAkhtar likes to talk strange things. At the end of his playing career, hegained fame as a cricket analyst. But like the days of playing cricket, healway