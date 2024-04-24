Sandeep Warrier News
Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat
Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31
Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami
Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa
Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India
New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with other Kiwi players, support staff and commentators. He’ll stay at India and
IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks best playing XI for KKR
The Indian Premier League is just a couple of days away from getting underway at the United Arab Emirates. All the matches will be played across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhab