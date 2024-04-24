
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sandeep Warrier News
thumb

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31

thumb

Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami

Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa

thumb

Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with other Kiwi players, support staff and commentators. He’ll stay at India and

thumb

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks best playing XI for KKR

The Indian Premier League is just a couple of days away from getting underway at the United Arab Emirates. All the matches will be played across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhab

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.