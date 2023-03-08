Samuel Badree News
Samuel Badree named assistant coach for WI white ball tour for South Africa
Samuel Badree has been appointed assistant coach of the West Indies men's team for the forthcoming six-game white-ball series against South Africa.Ahead of the three matches of the
Shakib has only Narine ahead in T20 record
Shakib Al Hasan is in hunt for topping the list of bowling most maidens in T20 cricket as he is closing the gap with topper Sunil Narine.Narine, who was Shakib's team-mate for Kolk
Windies squad announced for Bangladesh T20Is
A 13-member Windies squad has been announced for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which begins in St. Kitts on Tuesday (July 31). Windies' world cup hero Mar
Series decider between World XI & Pakistan to be held tonight
The series decider T20I match of Independence cup between the World XI and home side Pakistan is going to be held today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The match is schedul
World XI reach safely in Pakistan
Cricketers of World XI have reached in Lahore, Pakistan to feature in 3 T20s against the host. At the end of two days practice camp in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and his co have moved t
No Indian cricketer in World XI to tour Pakistan
To highlight the Independence of Pakistan a friendly T20 series of Pakistan team against World XI has been arranged.Tamim Iqbal Khan is the only Bangladeshi player to get chance on
Faf du Plessis to captain World XI in Lahore
A 14-man squad led by South Africa's Faf Du Plessis has been announced for the upcoming World XI visit to Lahore to play three T20Is against the Pakistan Cricket Team. [নিউজটি বাংল
Perera, Badree sign for Rangpur Riders
Rangpur Riders have confirmed four overseas signings for the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2017, which will take place in November. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ চার বিদেশি ক্রিকেটারকে দলে নিল রংপ
Badree heroics in vain as Pollard takes Mumbai home
Samuel Badree's hat-trick was not enough for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Kieran Pollard notched up a match-winning 70 to see Mumbai Indians home and pulled off a sensational vic
Badree picks up first hat-trick of IPL 2017
After getting restricted for a paltry total of just 142 for five against Mumbai Indian's, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have produced a surrealistic start with the ball