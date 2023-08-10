Sajjad Ahmed Shipon News
Rumana Ahmed warned for Code of Conduct breach
'No More Cricket ...' - RumanaAhmed's social media status on August 5 created mystery. But is thisall-rounder of the Bangladesh women's team retiring from cricket? Rumana didnot gi
Dinuka Hettiarachchi to be appointed as new Bangladesh women's team bowling coach
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)Women's Division Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel made it clear on Tuesday(May 30) morning that the Bangladesh women's team have no relationship
Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel
When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former