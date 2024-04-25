Sai Kishore News
We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore
Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At
Rahul Tewatia heroic takes GT home in a low scoring affair
Gujrat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April). Exceptional bowling from Sai Kishore, who picked up 4 wickets to wrap up Punjab's innings on 142. In reply, eve