Safyaan Sharif News
Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred leads Scotland to their second victory on the trot
Scotland crushed UAE by a massive margin of 111 runs to register their 2nd victory in the tournament. Skipper Richie Berrington's magnificent hundred helped Scotland cruise pass th
Uncapped McMullen in Scotland's strong T20 World Cup squad
Cricket Scotland has announced a15-member squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. RichardBerrington will lead the Scottish team in this World Cup instead of KyleCoe
Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match
After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh
Scotland top Group B with third straight win
Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on
Will Scotland be able to make their way to Super 12s?
Scotlandwill be eyeing to finish in the top 2 of Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021,in order to qualify for the Super 12. Let us have a look into the players who willbe having a