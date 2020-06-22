S Venkataraghavan News
India legendary cricketer Goel passes away
Rajinder Goel, one of the best left-arm spinners in the history of Indian cricket, has died at the age of 77. He breathed his last on Sunday (June 21st) at his residence in Kolkata
