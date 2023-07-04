Ryan Burl News
Ryan Burl's 83 goes in vain as Scotland win Zimbabwe threat to keep their hope alive for world cup
Scotland have beaten Zimbabwe by a big margin of 31 runs to keep their hope alive for World Cup qualifications 2023. Zimbabwe are almost on the verge from disqualifying from World
Sean Williams' majestic 174 flattens USA by a record breaking margin of 304 runs
Zimbabwe thumped United States of America by a massive margin of 304 runs on Monday (26th June) at Harare Sports Club, Harare.Earlier the day, USA won the toss and chose to bowl fi
Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper
Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele
Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win
Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad
Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva
The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises
Sylhet Strikers unveil new jersey for BPL
Sylhet means regret anddisappointment in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Again and again, the Sylhetfranchisees have failed to fulfill the expectations of the people of Sylhet wit
India top Group 2 with a huge 71-run win against Zimbabwe
India have registered a huge 71-runwin against Zimbabwe and convincingly topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage inthe ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6) at the Melbo