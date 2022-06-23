Rusty Theron News
USA announce squad for 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers
There are two spots available forthe ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 qualification tournament in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,and the USA Cricket National Selection Panel has picked a 14-man sq
World Cup winning English pacer wants to play for United States
The doors of the England national team are unofficially closed for English veteran pacer Liam Plunkett. So the Surrey cricketer, Plunkett has expressed interest in playing for the