Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Is Rumman Raees set to return to Pakistan cricket team [Interview]
Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees, who has been absent from action due to a series of injuries on the international stage, has claimed he is now ready to push for a comeback.Pakistan ha
PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires and scorers
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced one-time financial help package for cricketers, umpires, Grounds man and staff relating to the board. Due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdo
World XI take on Pakistan tonight
The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started
Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees
Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list
Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2
Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas