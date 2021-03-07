
Ruhan Pretorius News
thumb

Shamim sniffs victory in tight 2nd one-dayer

Bangladesh Emerging have taken 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Ireland Wolves, thanks to a last over win in the second unofficial ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Ch

thumb

1st unofficial ODI called off after positive case

The first one-day match between Bangladesh Emerging and Ireland Wolves in Chattogram has been called off after Irish all-rounder Ruhan Pretorius has tested positive for COVID-19.Th

thumb

Dockrell pulls out of Bangladesh tour

Ireland Wolves captain George Dockrell and head coach Pete Johnston have withdrawn their names from upcoming tour of Bangladesh.Ruhan Pretorius has been named as Dockrell's replace

