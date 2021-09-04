
Rory Burns News
thumb

Watch: Rory Burns reacts late at slip and drops Rohit Sharma's catch

Taking a catch at the slip isn't that easy because the fielder needs to respond to the catch at the right time. If a fielder delays his reactionby a fraction of a second, then ther

thumb

England extend dominance on day two

England extended their dominance against Indiaon day two of the third Test as England were leading by 345 runs in the first innings.India are having more tough times in the third T

thumb

England take steady start after India bowled out for 78

India are off to a tragedic start in the third Test as the visitors were bowled out for only 78 runs in the first innings at Leeds.The five-match Test series between England and In

thumb

New Zealand displace India as No.1 Test team

Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand have displaced their opponents India in the ICC Test team rankings to become No.1 by beating England 1-0.This is New Zealand's only third away s

thumb

Lawrence impresses vs NZ attack in front of Edgbaston crowd

Cricket, as it seems, is back to life in England with around 18,000 including the Barmy Army attending day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.In a neck-in-neck

thumb

Southee's six-for gives New Zealand the edge

New Zealand, who were 165 runs ahead of England, dominated the fourth day of the first Test match of the two-match Test series on Saturday at Lord’s.The third day was washed out du

thumb

Rain washes out third day of Lord's Test

The third day of first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s has been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the persistent drizzle throughout the whole day.Show

thumb

Test in balance after Conway's debut double ton

A debut double century from Devon Conway proved the base of a strong first innings for the New Zealand but England were firmly in the contest after a good 93-run not out partnershi

thumb

Burns and Duckett slam Hartley for taking a dig at England batsmen

England players had a bad day at the office against India in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the wake of England's dismal display against the hosts,

thumb

England announce 12-member squad for second Test

England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"

thumb

Watch: Pujara angry with himself after his unlucky dismissal against England

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the top run-scorers of Team India during the first innings against England in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-hand

thumb

Watch: Chopra predicts Ashwin's threat ahead of first-ball wicket

The first Test between India and England in Chennai has been one heck of a challenging battle. Both teams are giving everything to outsmart each. England dominated India in the fir

